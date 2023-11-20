Antigo Times

Finding Gratitude in the Present  and History of Thanksgiving 

By Natasha Winkler
November 20, 2023
Dear Reader, 

As we approach Thanksgiving, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the history of this beloved holiday and remind ourselves of the  importance of gratitude in our lives. Thanksgiving Day in America has a rich and meaningful past, steeped in tradition and a spirit of   coming together. 

The origins of Thanksgiving can be  traced back to 1621 when the Pilgrims,  who had recently arrived in Plymouth,  Massachusetts, celebrated a bountiful  harvest with the Wampanoag people. This  gathering marked the first Thanksgiving  feast, a symbol of unity and gratitude for  the blessings of the land. Over the years, the observance of Thanksgiving evolved,  becoming a national holiday in 1863 when  President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed  a day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our  beneficent Father who dwelleth in the  Heavens.” 

Today, Thanksgiving is a time when  families and friends gather around tables  filled with a cornucopia of dishes. But it’s  not just about the delicious food. It’s about  acknowledging the “little things” that  make our lives rich and meaningful. 

In our fast-paced world, it’s easy to overlook the everyday blessings.  

Thanksgiving serves as a reminder to pause and reflect on the small joys that often go unnoticed. Whether it’s a warm smile from a stranger, a beautiful sunset, or a heartfelt conversation, there is much to be thankful for if we open our hearts and minds to it. Gratitude has the power to transform  our lives. It shifts our focus from what we  lack to what we have, promoting positivity  and resilience. So this Thanksgiving, I  encourage you to harken back to the spirit  of that first celebration and find gratitude  in your own life. Share your blessings with  others, embrace the little moments, and  let the warmth of thankfulness fill your  heart. 

As a publisher, I’m grateful for the  opportunity to share stories, thoughts,  and reflections with all of you. Thank you  for being a part of our community. We wish you a wonderful and gratitude-filled  Thanksgiving. 

With warm regards, 

PATRICK J. WOOD 

Publisher 

