Finding Gratitude in the Present  and History of Thanksgiving 

Dear Reader,

As we approach Thanksgiving, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the history of this beloved holiday and remind ourselves of the importance of gratitude in our lives. Thanksgiving Day in America has a rich and meaningful past, steeped in tradition and a spirit of coming together.

The origins of Thanksgiving can be traced back to 1621 when the Pilgrims, who had recently arrived in Plymouth, Massachusetts, celebrated a bountiful harvest with the Wampanoag people. This gathering marked the first Thanksgiving feast, a symbol of unity and gratitude for the blessings of the land. Over the years, the observance of Thanksgiving evolved, becoming a national holiday in 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”

Today, Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends gather around tables filled with a cornucopia of dishes. But it’s not just about the delicious food. It’s about acknowledging the “little things” that make our lives rich and meaningful.

In our fast-paced world, it’s easy to overlook the everyday blessings.

Thanksgiving serves as a reminder to pause and reflect on the small joys that often go unnoticed. Whether it’s a warm smile from a stranger, a beautiful sunset, or a heartfelt conversation, there is much to be thankful for if we open our hearts and minds to it. Gratitude has the power to transform our lives. It shifts our focus from what we lack to what we have, promoting positivity and resilience. So this Thanksgiving, I encourage you to harken back to the spirit of that first celebration and find gratitude in your own life. Share your blessings with others, embrace the little moments, and let the warmth of thankfulness fill your heart.

As a publisher, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share stories, thoughts, and reflections with all of you. Thank you for being a part of our community. We wish you a wonderful and gratitude-filled Thanksgiving.

With warm regards,

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher