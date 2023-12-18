Red Kettle Matching Donations

Pharmacist Pat Frey deposits matching donations to the Salvation Army kettle at Lakeside Pharmacy on Dec. 9th with Salvation Army Volunteer Coordinator Cavan Kelly receiving the check and donations.



Frey is proud to continue a 16 year tradition of matching donations to the red kettle for one day during the Christmas season. He recognizes that most of the funds stay in Langlade County, helping families with emergency needs. He challenges other businesses to use the Lakeside Pharmacy red kettle to ring the bell and match donations, helping Langlade County again reach $100,000 needed locally.



Kelly thanks Lakeside and their generous customers for helping Salvation Army reach $60,000 to date of the $100,000 for local needs in 2024.

Kelly recalls working with his father Bill Kelly when Lakeside began matching donations and Langlade County began offering “I earned a Bucket Pass” for donations of $25 or more. The kettle match, buttons and lots of volunteer bell ringers have helped Langlade County generous citizens surpass all other rural counties in Wisconsin for local emergency needs. Families needing emergency assistance can contact local AVAIL, Faith United Church, Aspirus Hospital or Antigo Police, Sheriff Dept for vouchers.



Donations made locally to Salvation Army primarily stay in Langlade County for local needs.

In addition to depositing donations in kettles, checks can be made out to Salvation Army, Langlade County and mailed to Kelly at 1630 N Superior St, Antigo, WI 54409.

Other businesses that would like to match donations at Lakeside, Fleet Farm, Wal-Mart or Pick n Save can contact Kelly at 715-610-1313 or email [email protected].