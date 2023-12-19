Hofrichter, Kielcheski, Arrowood Lead Antigo Wrestling At Shawano Holiday Classic

The Antigo Wrestling team had a very successful Saturday competing at the annual Shawano Holiday Classic. With 30 teams in attendance, and loads of highly ranked individuals, there was a full day of quality wrestling. Leading the charge for Antigo was Olivia Hofrichter, who is currently ranked 4th in the state by both Wisconsingrappler and Wiwrestle at 165 pounds. Hofrichter spent less than a minute and a half on the mat in pinning both of her opponents enroute to a championship finish. Also with strong finishes were Nolan Kielcheski, who is ranked 8th by both sources and Jayson Arrowood, both of whom finished 4th.

Olivia Hofrichter’s day started with a match against Navaeh Alloway of Crandon. Hofrichter was able to counter a throw attempt for the initial takedown, and then used a half nelson to earn the pinfall victory in 26 seconds.

Hofrichter’s second match saw her compete with Courtney Schenk of Shawano. Hofrichter was able to attempt a Russian arm tie attempt to complete a single leg for the initial takedown at the 15 second mark. Schenk would escape, but another single leg by Hofrichter would give the Antigo wrestler a 4-1 lead. Hofrichter would then lock up a barbed wire turn, and earned the pinfall victory at 57 seconds.

Nolan Kielcheski started the day with a match against Brady Yonke of Winneconne. Yonke was able to convert on a single leg attempt to earn the initial takedown, and an escape by Kielcheski led to a 2-1 lead for the Winneconne wrestler at the end of the first period.

Kielcheski choose to start the second period on the bottom, the Antigo wrestler was able to use good positioning to hip over and earn a reversal, leading to a 3-2 lead for Antigo entering the third period.

In the third period, Yonke chose to start neutral, but was unable to get past Kielcheski’s defense and positioning, leading to a 3-2 victory for the Antigo wrestler.

In the quarterfinals, Kielcheski faced Dominic Caylor of Oconto. Caylor was able to score first with a double leg, and Kielcheski was able to escape quickly with a stand up. Kielcheski would earn a takedown of his own, using an armspin to earn the two, and then added 3 nearfall points on a cradle to take a 6-2 lead into the second period.

In the second period, Caylor chose to start on bottom and earned a reversal. Kielcheski would then earn an escape to increase his lead to 7-4. Caylor would then hit a headthrow, leading to takedown points and three nearfall, giving the Oconto wrestler a 9-7 lead entering the third period.

Kielcheski would choose to start on bottom, and earned an escape. With 31 seconds remaining, Caylor would hit another headthrow, earning the takedown and nearfall, leading to a 14-8 victory for the Oconto wrestler.

In his first consolation match, Kielcheski would face Collin Van Ark of Lena. Kielcheski would score the only points of the first period, using a Russian tie to take his opponent to the mat.

In the second period, Kielcheski would choose to start on bottom, earn a quick reversal, and then lock up a cradle to increase his lead to 7-0. Kielcheski would then lock up another cradle, and this time earned the pinfall victory at 2:44.

In the next consolation match, Kielcheski faced Weston Schmidt of Brillion. Kielcheski was able to earn the initial takedown, but a reversal by Schmidt led to a 2-2 tie at the end of the first.

In the second, Kielcheski was able to earn a reversal to take a 4-2 lead into the third. In the third, Kielcheski and Schmidt traded reversals, leading to a 6-4 victory for the Antigo wrestler.

The consolation semi-finals saw a match between Kielcheski and Lincoln Nemec of Peshtigo. Kielcheski was able to counter a shot attempt by Nemec to earn the takedown, locking up a cradle in the process and earning the pinfall victory in 47 seconds.

The trio of victories led to a rematch with Dominic Caylor in the 3rd place match. Kielcheski would take a 2-0 lead into the second period with a lateral throw at the end of the first.

In the second period, Kielcheski would use a cradle to earn a pair of points, before a reversal by Caylor. Kielcheski would then earn an escape, before a Caylor takedown made it 5-4 in favor of Antigo at the end of 2.

In the third period, Caylor and Kielcheski would go back and forth on reversals, before Caylor was able to catch Kielcheski on his back, earning the pinfall victory at 3:59.

The 4th place finish was a great improvement from the previous year for Kielcheski, and very impressive for the number of quality wrestlers at the tournament.

Jayson Arrowood started his day with a quick match against Gaige Stockwell of Wausau East. Arrowood needed only 8 seconds to finish a single leg for the initial takedown, and then used an armbar to get the pinfall victory in 46 seconds.

In the quarterfinals, Arrowood would hold his opponent, Tristan Krejcarek of Peshtigo, scoreless. Arrowood used a pair of front headlocks and a double leg to earn three takedowns enroute to a 6-0 victory.

In the semifinals, Arrowood would compete with Carsen Herm of Shawano, currently the 7th ranked wrestler in Division 1 per WiWrestle. Herm was able to use a pair of takedowns, a reversal, and nearfall to earn a 9-3 victory over Arrowood.

Arrowood would then face Bryce Vanderlogt of West De Pere. Arrowood was able to score first, finishing a firemans carry from short offense in the bottom front headlock position for the initial takedown. Arrowood would ride Vanderlogt out for the entire second period. In the third period,

Arrowood would use a pair of escapes and a penalty point against Vanderlogt to take the 5-2 victory.

In the third-place match, Arrowood faced Ethan Brissette of Peshtigo, the 10th ranked wrestler in D2 according to WiWrestle. Brissette was able to use a reversal, a takedown, and a pair of nearfall points to earn the 6-1 victory.

Fourth place was also a solid improvement from the previous year for Arrowood. Arrowood’s only losses came to state ranked wrestler’s, and will help prepare him for the post season.

Levi Binversie started the day with a victory over Jason LaKosh of Omro. Binversie used a pair of takedowns and a 2-point nearfall to take a 6-1 lead into the second period. Binversie would continue to pile up the points, adding a reversal and takedown to increase his lead to 10-3 in the second. In the third period, Binversie would add another pair of takedowns and a 3-point nearfall enroute to a 18-7 major decision victory.

Binversie would then drop a matches to eventual champion Colin Fishcher of Bonduel and Tyson Skubal of Lakeland.

Also competing on the varsity teams were Wyat Beaber and Petra Dufour.

Going undefeated and taking first place in junior varsity actions was Caleb Vandenlangenberg. Vandenlangenberg used a first period takedown to defeat Max Hicks of Appleton North in the quarterfinals.

Vandenlangenberg would follow that up with a match against Brayen Boivin of Shawano in the semifinals. Boivin would use a pair of takedowns to take a 4-1 lead after the first period.

Vandenlangenberg would then take over the match, using a takedown in the second period, and an escape and takedown in the third to take a 6-4 lead. Vandenlangenberg would then put his opponent on his back, earning the pinfall victory at 3:29.

In the finals, Vandenlangenberg would face Joshuah Taylor of Marshfield. Vandenlangenberg would use an escape and a takedown to take the championship with a 3-1 victory.

Also doing well on junior varsity was Jordy Pregler. After a first round bye, Pregler faced Bob Shearer of Marshfield in the semifinals. Shearer would take a 2-0 lead after the first period with a takedown. Pregler would counter with a reversal and nearfall in the second period. In the third period, Shearer would earn an escape and takedown to tie the match at 5.

In overtime, Pregler was able to earn the takedown and earn his way to the finals with a 7-5 victory.

In the finals, Pregler would face Jack Dietz of Shawano. Pregler would strike first, earning a takedown 30 seconds into the match. Dietz would counter with an escape and takedown of his own for a 3-2 Shawano lead entering the second. Dietz would earn a penalty point in the only

scoring of the second period. In the third period, Pregler would earn a reversal, before an escape and takedown by Dietz gave the Shawano wrestler an 8-4 victory.

Jack Stronstad would start his day with a takedown and pinfall victory in 1:44 against Reece Mayer of Crandon.

In the semifinals, DJ Wilson of Appleton North would defeat Stronstad 7-5.

Stronstad would come back strong, earning a pinfall victory over Jesus Santos-Martinez of Green Bay United and a 9-1 major decision over Drake Laabs of Freedom to earn a third-place finish.

Seth Medo would drop a match against Gage Anderson of Rhinelander in the first round, but would then earn pinfall victories over Braxon Beyersdorf of Shawano and Logan Lang of Appleton North, as well as an 11-5 victory over Preston Madison to take third-place as well.

Also finishing in third place was Jack Sundermeyer. Sundermeyer’s day was highlighted by a trio of victories, pinfall victories over Eddie Alloway of Crandon and Carter Zick of Oshkosh North, and then a 2-0 shutout victory over William Krause of Marshfield in the 3rd place match.

Michael Hofrichter used victories over Tyler Christensen of Lakeland and Kaleb Neill of Appleton North to finish in 4th place.

Owen Medo defeated Hoyt Dantoin of Rhinelander by pinfall on his way to a 4th place finish.

Trystin Powell has a pinfall victory over Matthew Kriegel of Clintonville on the day.

Tanner Lee defeated Peter Jimenez of Clintonville by pinfall at 3:00.

Also competing on the day were Nolan Lucht and Aidan Kielcheski.

The strong performances by both levels of the high school team, along with the fact that the youth team won the Sunday tournament, are good indications of what the future entails for Antigo Wrestling!

Up next for Antigo Wrestling is the Rhinelander Hodag scramble, next Thursday at the Hodag Dome.

Shawano High School Holiday Classic – Girls Results for Antigo

114

Petra Dufour (1-9) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.

· Round 1 – Scarlett Beckstrom (Green Bay West) 5-4 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 1-9 (Fall 0:34)

· Round 3 – Mya Ulmen (Hortonville) 1-3 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 1-9 (Fall 0:28)

· Round 4 – Jenna Moede (Shawano ) 9-2 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 1-9 (Fall 2:18)

· Round 5 – Ella Malek (Peshtigo) 3-1 won by fall over Petra Dufour (Antigo) 1-9 (Fall 1:38)

165

Olivia Hofrichter (8-1) placed 1st and scored 9.0 team points.

· Round 2 – Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) 8-1 won by fall over Navaeh Alloway (Crandon) 0-2 (Fall 0:26)

· Round 3 – Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) 8-1 won by fall over Courtney Schenk (Shawano ) 7-4 (Fall 0:57)

Shawano High School Holiday Classic – Varsity Results for Antigo

150

Levi Binversie (8-5) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

· Champ. Round 1 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 8-5 received a bye () (Bye)

· Champ. Round 2 – Levi Binversie (Antigo) 8-5 won by major decision over Jason LaKosh (Omro) 6-5 (MD 18-7)

· Quarterfinal – Colin Fischer (Bonduel) 7-0 won by fall over Levi Binversie (Antigo) 8-5 (Fall 1:44)

· Cons. Round 3 – Tyson Skubal (Lakeland) 13-4 won by fall over Levi Binversie (Antigo) 8-5 (Fall 2:21)

157

Jayson Arrowood (13-2) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.

· Champ. Round 1 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 13-2 received a bye () (Bye)

· Champ. Round 2 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 13-2 won by fall over Gaige Stockwell (Wausau East) 3-3 (Fall 0:46)

· Quarterfinal – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 13-2 won by decision over Tristan Krejcarek (Peshtigo) 10-2 (Dec 6-0)

· Semifinal – Carsen Herm (Shawano ) 14-4 won by major decision over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 13-2 (MD 11-3)

· Cons. Round 4 – Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 13-2 won by decision over Bryce Vanderlogt (West De Pere) 12-5 (Dec 5-2)

· 3rd Place Match – Ethan Brissette (Peshtigo) 18-1 won by decision over Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) 13-2 (Dec 6-1)

165

Nolan Kielcheski (12-3) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.

· Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 12-3 won by decision over Brady Yonke (Winneconne) 9-8 (Dec 3-2)

· Quarterfinal – Dominic Caylor (Oconto) 12-1 won by decision over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 12-3 (Dec 14-8)

· Cons. Round 2 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 12-3 won by fall over Collin Van Ark (Lena) 7-8 (Fall 2:44)

· Cons. Round 3 – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 12-3 won by decision over Weston Schmidt (Brillion) 9-7 (Dec 6-4)

· Cons. Semi – Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 12-3 won by fall over Lincoln Nemec (Peshtigo) 16-2 (Fall 0:47)

· 3rd Place Match – Dominic Caylor (Oconto) 12-1 won by fall over Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) 12-3 (Fall 3:59)

190

Wyat Beaber (5-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

· Champ. Round 1 – Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)

· Champ. Round 2 – Evan Wilkins (Medford) 8-5 won by fall over Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 5-6 (Fall 1:07)

· Cons. Round 2 – Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)

· Cons. Round 3 – Antonio Thompson (Oshkosh North) 5-5 won by fall over Wyat Beaber (Antigo) 5-6 (Fall 3:00)

Shawano High School Holiday Classic – JV Results for Antigo

JV 113-120 A

Tanner Lee’s place is unknown and has scored 4.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Tanner Lee (Antigo) won by fall over Peter Jimenez (Clintonville) (Fall 3:00)

· Semifinal – Jose Santiago-Smith (Green Bay West/E/SW) won by fall over Tanner Lee (Antigo) (Fall 0:29)

· Cons. Semi – Connor Verhasselt (Freedom) won by fall over Tanner Lee (Antigo) (Fall 1:25)

JV 113-126

Owen Medo’s place is 4th and has scored 11.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Owen Medo (Antigo) won by forfeit over Damien Heyrman (Shawano Community) (FF)

· Semifinal – Nick Malchow (Medford Area) won by major decision over Owen Medo (Antigo) (Maj 14-4)

· Cons. Semi – Owen Medo (Antigo) won by fall over Hoyt Dantoin (Rhinelander) (Fall 1:59)

· 3rd Place Match – Damien Heyrman (Shawano Community) won by decision over Owen Medo (Antigo) (Dec 10-3)

JV 126-126

Aidan Kielcheski’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Austin Stickney (Shawano Community) won by fall over Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) (Fall 2:32)

· Cons. Round 1 – Myles Pluger (Clintonville) won by decision over Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) (Dec 10-9)

JV 126-132

Jack Sundermeyer’s place is 3rd and has scored 14.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) won by fall over Eddie Alloway (Crandon) (Fall 1:44)

· Semifinal – Caleb Calaway (West De Pere) won by fall over Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) (Fall 1:54)

· Cons. Semi – Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) won by fall over Carter Zick (Oshkosh North) (Fall 3:51)

· 3rd Place Match – Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) won by decision over William Krause (Marshfield) (Dec 2-0)

JV 132-144 A

Seth Medo’s place is 3rd and has scored 13.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Gage Anderson (Rhinelander) won by fall over Seth Medo (Antigo) (Fall 1:23)

· Cons. Round 1 – Seth Medo (Antigo) won by fall over Braxon Beyersdorf (Shawano Community) (Fall 1:00)

· Cons. Semi – Seth Medo (Antigo) won by decision over Preston Madison (Green Bay West/E/SW) (Dec 11-5)

· 3rd Place Match – Seth Medo (Antigo) won by fall over Logan Lang (Appleton North) (Fall 0:45)

JV 157-165 A

Michael Hofrichter’s place is 4th and has scored 9.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) won by fall over Tyler Christensen (Lakeland/Mercer) (Fall 1:46)

· Semifinal – Erik Kosch (Lena) won by decision over Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) (Dec 7-0)

· Cons. Semi – Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) won by decision over Kaleb Neill (Appleton North) (Dec 5-4)

· 3rd Place Match – Jason DeJesus (Green Bay West/E/SW) won by decision over Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) (Dec 8-3)

JV 165-175

Jack Stronstad’s place is 3rd and has scored 15.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Jack Stronstad (Antigo) won by fall over Reece Mayer (Crandon) (Fall 1:44)

· Semifinal – Darcel (DJ) Wilson (Appleton North) won by decision over Jack Stronstad (Antigo) (Dec 7-5)

· Cons. Semi – Jack Stronstad (Antigo) won by fall over Jesus Santos-Martinez (Green Bay West/E/SW) (Fall 2:49)

· 3rd Place Match – Jack Stronstad (Antigo) won by major decision over Drake Laabs (Freedom) (Maj 9-1)

JV 215-215 A

Jordy Pregler’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) received a bye () (Bye)

· Semifinal – Jordy Pregler (Antigo) won in sudden victory – 1 over Bob Shearer (Marshfield) (SV-1 7-5)

· 1st Place Match – Jack Dietz (Shawano Community) won by decision over Jordy Pregler (Antigo) (Dec 8-4)

JV 215-215 B

Caleb Vandenlangenberg’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) won by decision over Max Hicks (Appleton North) (Dec 2-0)

· Semifinal – Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) won by fall over Brayen Boivin (Shawano Community) (Fall 3:29)

· 1st Place Match – Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo) won by decision over Joshuah Taylor (Marshfield) (Dec 3-1)

JV 285-285

Nolan Lucht’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Kelden Hahn (Two Rivers) won by fall over Nolan Lucht (Antigo) (Fall 2:51)

· Cons. Round 1 – Nolan Lucht (Antigo) won by medical forfeit over Gary Moore (Clintonville) (MFF)

· Cons. Semi – Brody Kartheiser (West De Pere) won by fall over Nolan Lucht (Antigo) (Fall 1:02)

JV 285-286

Trystin Powell’s place is unknown and has scored 3.0 team points.

· Quarterfinal – Forest Hartl (Medford Area) won by fall over Trystin Powell (Antigo) (Fall 1:11)

· Cons. Round 1 – Trystin Powell (Antigo) won by fall over Matthew Kriegel (Clintonville) (Fall 2:55)

· Cons. Semi – Tim Benser (Lena) won by fall over Trystin Powell (Antigo) (Fall 0:46)