2024 CHANGES TO OPERATIONS AT JACK LAKE CAMPGROUND, PERCH LAKE CAMPGROUND,

HIGH LAKE CAMPGROUND AND VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARK

 Reservations for Campgrounds in 2024 will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time,

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

 2024 Campground season dates are May 16 th through October 13 th , based upon weather earlier

opening or later closing may be accommodated by a public service announcement.

 Reservations Only- All campgrounds (Jack Lake, Perch Lake, High Lake) will be by reservation

only

 Reservations will be only on-line and will be available up until the date of occupancy.

 Registered campers should go directly to campsite upon arrival while observing the check in

requirement of 3:00 p.m. on day of check in.

 Check out is 11:00 a.m. on the day of departure as reserved.

 Reservation cancellation or modifications may only be made 7 days prior to scheduled

occupancy, reservations or modification made less than 7 days prior to occupancy are not

eligible for refund opportunities or modifications.

 For those unable to utilize on-line reservations, reservations by phone or in person will be

handled Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at main office at 1633 Neva Road,

Antigo, Wisconsin.

 All reservation questions should call 715-627-6300 from Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until

4:00 p.m.

 Veteran’s Discount Returns to Jack Lake Campground- Veteran’s will be eligible for a discount

code at Jack Lake Campground. Prior to making reservations for a site, Veterans must contact

the Forestry, Parks and Recreation Office by calling 715-623-6300 from Monday through Friday,

8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to provide Veteran’s status information and become eligible for the

discount.

 Gobbler’s Roost, Timber Doodle and Ruffed Grouse Cabins will only be reserved on-line with the

same parameters as the campground.

 Jack Lake South Shore Group site will increase to a minimum $160 per night for up to 4 campers,

with per camper fee of $40 per night for more than 4 with a maximum of 8 campers on the site.

 Game Lake and Loon Cry Outpost Walk-In Sites will be free of charge as forest camping, first

come-first served, no services are provided at these sites. Items carried in shall be carried out.

 Jack Lake Snow Shelter Group Site will no longer be available for rental due to requirements for

water and restrooms- recommend regular users of that site consider reservation of Groups Sites

established at Perch Lake Campground.

 Boats will be available at Jack Lake free of charge as a service to registered campers on a first

come first served basis. Boats will be accounted for and locked up at 6:00 p.m. at end of worker

shifts.

Veteran’s Memorial Park office operations will change as follows:

 Office hours limited on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

 Office hours limited on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to 2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.

 When office is closed, firewood and ice sales will be available by self-pay fee box, shirt sales are

available at the main office during regular office hours.

 Firewood prices will increase to $8 per small bundle and $10 per large bundle

 With limited office hours at the park, all questions pertaining to the park or camping should be

processed by calling the Forestry, Parks and Recreation Office at 715-627-6300 from Monday

through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Please leave a message and return number if no

answer.

 Campground hosts and employees may be able to answer questions when on site.

For more information, please visit our website www.langladeforestryandparks.com or contact Forestry,

Parks and Recreation Office at 715-627-6300.

We hope you continue to recreate in Langlade County and welcome you to the 2024 season.