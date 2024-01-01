2024 CHANGES TO OPERATIONS AT JACK LAKE CAMPGROUND, PERCH LAKE CAMPGROUND,
HIGH LAKE CAMPGROUND AND VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARK
Reservations for Campgrounds in 2024 will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time,
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
2024 Campground season dates are May 16 th through October 13 th , based upon weather earlier
opening or later closing may be accommodated by a public service announcement.
Reservations Only- All campgrounds (Jack Lake, Perch Lake, High Lake) will be by reservation
only
Reservations will be only on-line and will be available up until the date of occupancy.
Registered campers should go directly to campsite upon arrival while observing the check in
requirement of 3:00 p.m. on day of check in.
Check out is 11:00 a.m. on the day of departure as reserved.
Reservation cancellation or modifications may only be made 7 days prior to scheduled
occupancy, reservations or modification made less than 7 days prior to occupancy are not
eligible for refund opportunities or modifications.
For those unable to utilize on-line reservations, reservations by phone or in person will be
handled Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at main office at 1633 Neva Road,
Antigo, Wisconsin.
All reservation questions should call 715-627-6300 from Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until
4:00 p.m.
Veteran’s Discount Returns to Jack Lake Campground- Veteran’s will be eligible for a discount
code at Jack Lake Campground. Prior to making reservations for a site, Veterans must contact
the Forestry, Parks and Recreation Office by calling 715-623-6300 from Monday through Friday,
8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to provide Veteran’s status information and become eligible for the
discount.
Gobbler’s Roost, Timber Doodle and Ruffed Grouse Cabins will only be reserved on-line with the
same parameters as the campground.
Jack Lake South Shore Group site will increase to a minimum $160 per night for up to 4 campers,
with per camper fee of $40 per night for more than 4 with a maximum of 8 campers on the site.
Game Lake and Loon Cry Outpost Walk-In Sites will be free of charge as forest camping, first
come-first served, no services are provided at these sites. Items carried in shall be carried out.
Jack Lake Snow Shelter Group Site will no longer be available for rental due to requirements for
water and restrooms- recommend regular users of that site consider reservation of Groups Sites
established at Perch Lake Campground.
Boats will be available at Jack Lake free of charge as a service to registered campers on a first
come first served basis. Boats will be accounted for and locked up at 6:00 p.m. at end of worker
shifts.
Veteran’s Memorial Park office operations will change as follows:
Office hours limited on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Office hours limited on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to 2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.
When office is closed, firewood and ice sales will be available by self-pay fee box, shirt sales are
available at the main office during regular office hours.
Firewood prices will increase to $8 per small bundle and $10 per large bundle
With limited office hours at the park, all questions pertaining to the park or camping should be
processed by calling the Forestry, Parks and Recreation Office at 715-627-6300 from Monday
through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Please leave a message and return number if no
answer.
Campground hosts and employees may be able to answer questions when on site.
For more information, please visit our website www.langladeforestryandparks.com or contact Forestry,
Parks and Recreation Office at 715-627-6300.
We hope you continue to recreate in Langlade County and welcome you to the 2024 season.