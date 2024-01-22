Antigo Elk Teen of the Month Recognition

One male and one female will be selected each month September through April and will then be eligible for the award of Teenager of the Year along with a monetary scholarship – which will be awarded at the annual recognition banquet in May at the Antigo Elks Lodge. All recipients will be recognized at the annual dinner banquet.

Nolan P. Bunnell was chosen for Teenager of the month November 2023 & now is eligible for Teenager of the Year. He attended All Saints Catholic School before attending Antigo High School. He has been highly involved in sports including soccer, hockey & tennis. He also has spent time mentoring elementary students while achieving his own high honors.

When he isn’t busy with his academic extra curricula’s, he also participates in 4H and volunteer work. His hobbies included hockey, being outside and of course fishing. His letter(s) of recommendation boasted that even with Nolan playing 4 varsity sports, he always makes time to successfully complete his academics with precision, earning him a 4.196 GPA- straight A’s across the board.

Meredith Anne Meidle was chosen for Teenager of the month November 2023 & now is eligible for Teenager of the Year. She attended All Saints Catholic School before attending Antigo High School. She has been actively involved in several clubs, while holding positions both Environmental Club (President) and Drama Club (Secretery). She was also selected to be a part of the Great Northern Conference Honors Choir.

Her hobbies include, listening to podcasts, spending time with family and her dogs. Her letter(s) of recommendation spoke to her ability to demonstrate responsibility and commitment. Her involvement in academic, philanthropic & artistic outlets has shown her ability to lead and learn. Her high GPA has also earned her an Academic Scholar award, being on Honor Roll her entire HS career.