The Wind Down

Dear Reader,

We all become addicted to time. We become more addicted the older we get. Hanging on and savoring

the gift of another day is not another given so we push in to it with a little more heart.

Recently I attended a funeral. The life lived was long – linked with many beautiful times and people joined along the way. She had pressed the world hard for all the juices each day would give up. Those who were there were heart-filled with joy and celebration. A tinge of sadness hung subtly in the air but the vision of spirituality shined brightly ahead.

The joy outweighed the grief knowing the ethereal paths ahead were ones of eternity where down the line we’ll all be together again… He truly is a loving God.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher

