Antigo Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy while participating in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, Special Olympics athletes and the community.

We also provide year round learning with SOFit, and fun group activities. We could not do this without donations. This year, our community and surrounding areas really pulled through for us.

We will be able to purchase uniforms for all the sports and participate in state competitions.

Nikki Fuller and Jeanne Long would like to thank the following individuals and businesses:

Amron, Matthew And Joretta Shinners, Banner Bank, Birnamwood Vet Clinic, Bolen Reality, Bradley Funeral Home, Countryview Chiropractic Clinic, C.A.R. Thrift Shop, Covantage Credit Union, Fuller Sales And Service, Fleet Farm, Integrity Realtors, Johnson Electric Coil, Kropf’s Meat Processing, Kretz Lumber Company, Northern Advertising Outdoor, Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Parson’s of Antigo, Quinlan’s Equipment, Riesterer And Schnell, Robbins Sports Surfaces, Wagner’s Shell, Strasser Roller Funeral Home, Schmidt, Sci-Iulta Funeral Home, Sommer, Olk and Payant, T&C Lanes, Volm Companies, Winter Law Office, Walmart, Zelazoski Wood Products, Insight Fs, A.N.D. Renovations Llc And Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg