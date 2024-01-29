Wisconsin Tobacco Quitline is offering 8 weeks of free medication

As of January 1st, the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line is once again offering eight weeks of free medications for all eligible Wisconsinites who want to rethink their tobacco use—that’s four times more free medication than usual!

When a WI resident enrolls in the QuitLine, they have the ability to:

Chat online, text, or talk with a quit coach.

Make a plan that’s right for you with the coach’s help.

Reach out 24/7 if you’re a Wisconsin resident who is at least 13 years old.

The Quit Line’s FREE Services How the Quit Line works:

1. Call or visit us online

2. Talk, text or live chat with a coach!

3. WiQuitLine.org has even more tools

4. We’ll send you free medications

Three Ways to Reach the Quit Line

Call 800-QUIT-NOW

Text READY to 34191

WiQuitLine.org

Available 24/7 to Wisconsin residents who want to quit smoking, vaping or other tobacco use. Call, text or live chat with an experienced coach. They’ll listen. They won’t judge. They’ll help you build a plan that’s right for you. Build quitting skills. Track your progress. Choose from nicotine patch, nicotine gum or nicotine lozenge. Concerned about someone who is smoking, vaping, or using other tobacco? We can help.

The Quit Line is managed by the University of Wisconsin Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention (UWCTRI) and funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.