DNR to Host Public Meetings on Fisheries Management in Northeast Wisconsin

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced it will host a series of informational meetings across the state’s northeast region to educate anglers on various fisheries management topics.

This is your chance to learn how the DNR manages game species and protects and restores their habitat.

The meetings are part of a spotlight series highlighting various fisheries in Green Bay and inland waters in northeast Wisconsin. The sessions will be held in person and via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. over the next few months, giving the public a chance to meet and learn from their local DNR fishery resource specialists.

More information on these meetings, including Zoom login info, can be found on the DNR’s meetings & hearings calendar.

Inland Trout And Lake Management In Florence And Forest Counties

Presenter: Greg Matzke, DNR Fisheries Biologist

When: Jan. 29, 2024

Where: Wild Rivers Interpretive Center

5628 Forestry Drive

Florence, WI 54121

Green Bay Walleye And Muskellunge Management

Presenter: Jason Breeggemann, DNR Fisheries Biologist

When: Fed. 7, 2024

Where: Green Bay DNR Service Center

2984 Shawano Avenue

Green Bay, WI 54313

Green Bay Northern Pike And Yellow Perch Management

Presenter: Tammie Paoli, DNR Fisheries Biologist

When: Feb. 12, 2024

Where: Peshtigo DNR Field Office

101 N Ogden Road

Peshtigo, WI 54157

Inland Trout Management In Marinette And Oconto Counties

Presenter: Chip Long, DNR Fisheries Biologist

When: Feb. 19, 2024

Where: Peshtigo DNR Field Office

101 N Ogden Road

Peshtigo, WI 54157

Northeast Wisconsin Trout Habitat Management

Presenter: Jonathan Pyatskowit, DNR Fisheries Habitat Specialist

When: Feb. 26, 2024

Where: Green Bay DNR Service Center

2984 Shawano Avenue

Green Bay, WI 54313

Green Bay And Fox River Area Of Concern Habitat Restoration Project Updates

Presenter: Brie Kupsky, DNR Green Bay Program Coordinator

When: March 4, 2024

Where: Green Bay DNR Service Center

2984 Shawano Avenue

Green Bay, WI 54313