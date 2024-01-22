DNR to Host Public Meetings on Fisheries Management in Northeast Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced it will host a series of informational meetings across the state’s northeast region to educate anglers on various fisheries management topics.
This is your chance to learn how the DNR manages game species and protects and restores their habitat.
The meetings are part of a spotlight series highlighting various fisheries in Green Bay and inland waters in northeast Wisconsin. The sessions will be held in person and via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. over the next few months, giving the public a chance to meet and learn from their local DNR fishery resource specialists.
More information on these meetings, including Zoom login info, can be found on the DNR’s meetings & hearings calendar.
Inland Trout And Lake Management In Florence And Forest Counties
Presenter: Greg Matzke, DNR Fisheries Biologist
When: Jan. 29, 2024
Where: Wild Rivers Interpretive Center
5628 Forestry Drive
Florence, WI 54121
Green Bay Walleye And Muskellunge Management
Presenter: Jason Breeggemann, DNR Fisheries Biologist
When: Fed. 7, 2024
Where: Green Bay DNR Service Center
2984 Shawano Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54313
Green Bay Northern Pike And Yellow Perch Management
Presenter: Tammie Paoli, DNR Fisheries Biologist
When: Feb. 12, 2024
Where: Peshtigo DNR Field Office
101 N Ogden Road
Peshtigo, WI 54157
Inland Trout Management In Marinette And Oconto Counties
Presenter: Chip Long, DNR Fisheries Biologist
When: Feb. 19, 2024
Where: Peshtigo DNR Field Office
101 N Ogden Road
Peshtigo, WI 54157
Northeast Wisconsin Trout Habitat Management
Presenter: Jonathan Pyatskowit, DNR Fisheries Habitat Specialist
When: Feb. 26, 2024
Where: Green Bay DNR Service Center
2984 Shawano Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54313
Green Bay And Fox River Area Of Concern Habitat Restoration Project Updates
Presenter: Brie Kupsky, DNR Green Bay Program Coordinator
When: March 4, 2024
Where: Green Bay DNR Service Center
2984 Shawano Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54313