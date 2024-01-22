Community Calendar for 1_22_2024

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar-free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Jan. 22nd-26th 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Farm Rental Workshop Jan. 22nd 12:30pm. Antigo Town Hall W9291 State Hwy 64, Antigo. If you own or rent farmland in Wisconsin, how much do you understand about the process of renting that land? Do you need a contract? What should be in the contract? How much is the land really worth? These and other questions that surround the process of renting farmland are the focus of this workshop.

Group Dance Class & Social Jan. 23rd (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Antigo Optimist Annual Tree Burn Jan. 23rd 5pm. Antigo HS 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. south east edge of the “gravel” parking lot (west of the track. Hot dogs and Hot Chocolate will be available during the burn. You can bring your tree to throw on the fire, or drop-off on the pile the week prior.

Ukulele Club Jan. 24th 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

White Lake Fitness & Fun Jan. 25th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake.

CANVA FOR BEGINNERS Jan. 25th 2-5pm. NTC 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. $60- This course is designed to introduce you to the online design and publishing tool, Canva where they will

create eye-catching visuals for flyers, social media posts, invitations, presentations and more. Students will be shown the basics of Canva including how to use and customize templates, upload photos, use editing elements, using fonts, uploading and editing videos and audio files and more.

AVA Winter Gallery Opening Reception Jan. 25th-27th 5-7pm. Langlade County Historical Society Museum 404 Superior St., Antigo. An opening reception will be held from 5pm-7pm on Saturday, January 13th. Members of the public are invited to join AVA for hors d’oeuvres and art showcases.

Antigo Open Skate Jan. 26th 5:30-7:30pm. Langlade County Fairgrounds – Multi-Purpose Building

1635 Neva Rd., Antigo. $2 Skate Rental

7th Annual Spanky Mustache Ride (Charity Fundraiser) Jan 27th. There will be a poker run ($20 per person) from 11am-7pm, with stops at Gerritts Lakeview, Roadside Pub, Boiling Springs, PB & J’s Place, Boondocks, Sunset View, Twin Oaks, Clubhouse, Tattle Tales, Billy Timbers, and The Dock. 50% payback, 50% to the American Brain Tumor Association. In partnership with the Sno-Devils Snowmobile Club, there will be a raffle to win a snowmobile, with the drawing at 8pm. Individuals do not need to be present to win. At 8:30pm there will be fireworks, and at 9pm there will be live music by Still Reckless. Additionally, there will be other 50/50 raffles and Roulette Wheel raffles.

Tombstone Pickerel Snowmobile Club 1st Vintage Show and Ride Jan. 27th. Tombstone Pickerel Sno-Club N9398 Highway DD, Pickerel. All sleds new and old are welcome Free Admission to Spectators Baskets, 50/50 Raffle Groomer Rides

Langlade County Snowmobile Council Ride-In Jan. 27th 11am-3pm. Lily Sno-Bird Club House

W4505 Turtle Lake Rd., Lily. “This event is open to the public”. Lily Sno-Bird Club will be serving free lunch and beverages, in addition to 50/50 raffles, cash raffles, and several door prizes.

Group Dance Class & Social Jan. 28th (Sundays) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd T., Pearson. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

*Meetings*

Antigo Garden Club Meeting Jan. 23rd 5:45-7pm. Grandview Orchard & Nursery Stock W8086 County Road F, Antigo.

Public Works Committee- Regular Meeting Jan. 24th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

AA Meetings Sundays 10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. ANy questions call 715-219-0305

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemporal Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]