Community Calendar for 1_29_2024

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar-free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Jan. 29th-Feb. 2nd 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Group Dance Class & Social Jan. 30th (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Antigo Optimist Annual Tree Burn Jan. 23rd 5pm. Antigo HS 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. south east edge of the “gravel” parking lot (west of the track. Hot dogs and Hot Chocolate will be available during the burn. You can bring your tree to throw on the fire, or drop-off on the pile the week prior.

Ukulele Club Jan. 31st 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

Indoor Corn Hole League Jan. 31st 6:30pm. Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. The league is for 2-person teams for a $10 per team weekly fee. Weekly payouts. You do not need to be present every week! Boards are provided but bring your own bags.

White Lake Fitness & Fun Feb. 1st 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake.

White lake Fishing Derby Feb. 3rd 7am-4pm. Joe Edelman Pavilion 812 Lake St., White Lake. The 50th Annual White Lake Volunteer Fire Department Fishing Derby will be held at the heated White Lake pavilion. Cash prizes for the longest game &/or panfish caught that day in White Lake. There will be a paddle wheel, raffles, and 50/50 drawing all day long along with food and drinks. The big raffle drawing will be at 4 pm (need not be present to win) for the top cash prize of $800 and 9 other prizes.

Classic Cruise Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Ride Feb. 3rd 10am-4pm. Quinn’s Bar N5298 County Road A, Deerbrook. The 19th Annual Deerbrook Bridge Runners Snowmobile Club Classic Cruise Vintage & Antique Snowmobile Ride will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Fun for the entire family with registration at 10 am & riding at noon at Quinn’s Bar, 5 Miles N of Antigo on Cty. A, Neva Corners, WI. New sleds are welcome too! Fun for the whole family! Food, Drawings, Prizes & Karaoke after the ride.

Adult Writer’s Group Feb. 3rd 11am-12pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join a group of adults who are newly published or aspiring to be published as we work together to improve our writing and marketing.

Group Dance Class & Social Feb. 4th (Sundays) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd T., Pearson. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

*Meetings*

WI American Legion Post 3 Meeting Feb. 1st 6:30pm. American Legion 645 7th Ave., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee – Regular Meeting Feb. 5th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

AA Meetings Sundays 10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. ANy questions call 715-219-0305

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemporal Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]