Aspirus seeks participants for worldwide cardiovascular disease Clinical Trial

ASPIRUS HEALTH

Aspirus Research Institute is seeking participants for a clinical study that has the potential to improve future treatment options for people living with cardiovascular disease. If you have had a heart attack or stroke, or have poor circulation, you may be eligible for the study.

The REDEFINE 3 Study will look at the safety and potential benefits of cagrilintide and semaglutide (CagriSema) on cardiovascular events, like heart attack and stroke, in people living with cardiovascular disease. During the study, researchers will track cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke, or heart-related deaths) as well as changes in body weight and A1C.

Participants may qualify if they:

Had a stroke, heart attack, or have poor circulation (peripheral artery disease)

Are 55 years of age or older

Are considered overweight or living with obesity (BMI>25)

Have type 2 diabetes

Can have chronic kidney disease

Can attend regular clinic visits and receive phone calls over 4 – 4.5 years, depending on study start date

The study sponsor, Novo Nordisk, expects the study to last up to 4.5 years and enroll 7,000 participants in the United States and across the world.

“We are honored to be selected and participate in this important clinical trial that applies the latest research discoveries to help advance medicine,” said Aspirus study principal investigator, Interventional Cardiologist, German Larrain, MD. “Study participants can know they are helping others by contributing to this important research.”

All patients enrolled in the REDEFINE 3 study will be followed closely for up to four and a half years. There are no costs associated with participation and patients are reimbursed for all study-related visits.

For more information about the REDEFINE 3 study, please contact visit aspirus.org/redefine3 or call Aspirus Research Institute at 715.847.2273.