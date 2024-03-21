PRESS RELEASE*****

In late November of 2023, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Town of Ackley board member alleging Treasurer Gary Kieper was mishandling town money. While investigating, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office learned that Kieper (69 year old male from the Antigo area) was also the treasurer for Rural Fire Control and there were concerns about the way he handled money for them as well. During an extensive investigation, Detectives from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office traced thousands of dollars transferred from the Town of Ackley and Rural Fire Control accounts into various personal accounts owned by Kieper. To this date, the investigation has revealed that monies in excess of $300,000 had been stolen.

Charges including Theft of more than $100,000 and Misconduct in Public Office were referred to the Langlade County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and Mr. Kieper is presumed innocent until proven guilty.