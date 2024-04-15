COMMUNITY SUBMISSION FROM DICK KENDALL

Have you laid eyes on the ‘best’ recently? I had occasion to stop at Walmart in Antigo the other day to shop for some items on the ‘Honey-do’ list. On my way into the store, I saw a poster taped to the window that identified Kevin LaPage as the “Best Retail Sales Associate” of the year according to the Antigo Times.

Who could argue with that conclusion? Not me, certainly. Have you ever had a bad day and needed to have some ‘positivity salve’ applied to your circumstances? If you need that sort of infusion of understanding, compassion and good-feelings/tidings, then stop over to Walmart when Kevin is working. Sidle up to him; get close to him. His positive attitude is infectious.

Don’t vaccinate yourself against his warmth, humor, charm and charisma…no, no…you need those traits in your life. Instead, saturate your mind with similar attitudinal qualities. You will find your bad day improving quickly.

What’s my point? Kevin’s designation as “Best Retail Sales Associate” should be front-page news, captured on the national evening media, and exposed on popular talk-shows. In our troubled world, we need good news stories of citizens contributing positive vibrations that reverberate around town. If you see Kevin LaPage, give him a high-five. He’ll gift you with a smile and an encouraging chuckle. You’ll find it medicinal. Kudos, my friend!