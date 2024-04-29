Spring into action: Give blood or platelets with the Red Cross

Make an appointment now to help save lives during National Volunteer Month

FOR MMC

During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross asks donors to help protect the blood supply by making and keeping blood or platelet donation appointments in the weeks ahead. Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care this spring.

The Red Cross depends on thousands of volunteer blood donors to collect about 12,000 blood donations

every single day. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are

essential in transfusion care. Blood drives and donation centers also depend on the generosity and

valuable time of those who make it possible for the Red Cross to help people in need.

Spring into action – book a time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Those who come to give between April 8-28, 2024, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered to win a $7,000 gift card. There will be two lucky winners. See RedCrossBlood.org/Spring for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Adams Co.

Adams

5/6/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Community Center, 569 N. Cedar Street

_______________

Langlade Co.

White Lake

5/8/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., White Lake High School, 405 Bissell St

_______________

Marathon Co.

Mosinee

4/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St John Lutheran Church, 901 Eleventh St

Schofield

4/24/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., DC Everest High School, 6500 Alderson St

Wausau

5/2/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd

5/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Woodson YMCA, 707 Third St

_______________

Portage Co.

Plover

5/1/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Dr

Stevens Point

4/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

4/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

4/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

4/30/2024: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

5/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

5/3/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

5/6/2024: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

5/7/2024: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

5/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

5/9/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., St Paul's United Methodist, 600 Wilshire

5/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

_______________

Wood Co.

Auburndale

4/25/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Auburndale High School, 10629 N Rd

Pittsville

5/8/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lions Club Building, 5572 Fourth Ave

Wisconsin Rapids

4/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Wood County YMCA, 601 West Grand Ave

5/9/2024: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., ODC Inc, 1191 Huntington Avenue

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED

CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law),

weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school

students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight

Requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass ® to complete their pre- donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.