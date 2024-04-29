Aspirus Offering Free Seminar on Atrial Fibrillation

May is Stroke Awareness Month – Learn about the AFib & Stroke Connection

ASPIRUS HEALTH

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is estimated to affect over 2.7 million Americans, but many do not even know they have it. If left untreated, the heart rhythm disorder causes the heart to beat irregularly, greatly increasing the risk of stroke and heart failure.

Aspirus Heart Care is offering a free seminar on Thursday, May 9th where people can learn more about atrial fibrillation, its connection to strokes and heart failure, as well as innovative treatment options offered at Aspirus Heart Care.

The seminar is at The Holiday Inn Stevens Point Convention Center and runs from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. It is free to attend, but registration is required.

Aspirus Heart Care Cardiothoracic Surgeon, John Johnkoski, MD, and Electrophysiologist, Kevin Rist, MD, PhD, will provide information about traditional management, minimally invasive surgical procedures, catheter-based ablation, as well as combined approaches that treat atrial fibrillation to help reduce symptoms, prevent strokes, and allow people to live more active lives.

“The major issues with atrial fibrillation aren’t the symptoms, which are certainly troubling; rather, patients with the condition risk heart failure and stroke,” says Dr. Johnkoski. “The risk of stroke increases about five-fold in individuals with AFib compared to those in normal sinus rhythm.”

“AFib involves abnormalities in the electrical signals within the heart, so prompt diagnosis is crucial,” says Dr. Rist. “Prolonged episodes can lead to changes in the atrial tissue and electrical properties. These changes can perpetuate AFib and make it more challenging to manage.”



Managing AFib is essential for reducing the risk of serious complications. It’s important for individuals with AFib to actively participate in their treatment plan and work with their healthcare team to help support symptom free active lives.

To register for this event, call 800.847.4707, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.