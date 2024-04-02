Wisconsin DNR And Conservation Congress To Host Spring Hearings

Learn About Local Resource Management

DNR

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invite the public to attend open houses on April 8 at 6 p.m. to learn about resource management through the annual Fish and Wildlife Spring Hearing process. Additionally, an online opportunity for public input will be available from noon on Wednesday, April 10 through noon on Saturday, April 13.

DNR staff and WCC delegates will be on hand at these open houses to discuss local issues of importance, answer questions from the public and open a dialogue between the public, the DNR and the WCC about areas of interest and concern.

The WCC will also hold their delegates’ elections at each meeting. Two of the five WCC seats will be up for election in each county.

Finally, the public is invited to provide feedback on a variety of fish, wildlife and other natural resources-related topics as part of the spring hearing process. The public is encouraged to provide input online from noon on April 10 through noon on April 13. For those who prefer to do so in person, a number of paper ballots will be available at each in-person meeting.

More information is available on the Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearing webpage.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is the only statutory body in the state where the public elects delegates to advise the Natural Resources Board and the DNR on responsibly managing natural resources for present and future generations. The Congress accomplishes this through open, impartial, broad-ranged actions. Learn more about the WCC and how to become involved in resource management decisions on the Wisconsin Conservation webpage.

Event Details

Wisconsin Conservation Congress and Wisconsin DNR Fish & Wildlife Spring Hearings

When: April 8, 2024, 6-9 p.m.

6-6:30 p.m. – Arrival/sign in

6:30-7 p.m. – DNR staff presentations

7 p.m. – Wisconsin Conservation Congress delegate elections

7:30 p.m. – Review Spring Hearing questions and any introduced citizen resolutions

Where: Meetings available in each Wisconsin county; refer to website for specific location details

Online Spring Hearing Public Input

When: Noon Wednesday, April 10 through noon Saturday, April 13

Where: On the DNR’s website