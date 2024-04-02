Highlighted club members!

Club: HiLight/Yearbook

Recognizing: Kendyl Kressin

Kendyl is new to Yearbook this year. She has taken it upon herself to make sure she has work to do and is at workshop everyday! She is diving into Walsworth and making her pages her own! Thank you for your hard work and dedication, Kendyl.

Advisor: Michelle Knapkavage

Club: HiLight/Yearbook

Recognizing: Rylee Antone~Vance

Rylee is new to Yearbook this year. She has been behind the camera and has dived into Walsworth. She has been great in our collaboration meetings when planning throughout the year. Thank you for your hard work and dedication, Rylee!

Advisor: Michelle Knapkavage

Club: HiLight/Yearbook

Recognizing: Jaida Kielman

Jaida is a great help with collaboration and is learning more about how to use Walsworth this year. She has broken out of her shell a little and has found herself behind the camera, bringing us some great photos. Thank you for your hard work and dedication, Jaida!

Advisor: Michelle Knapkavage