Antigo Elk Teen of the Month Recognition

One male and one female will be selected each month September through April and will then be eligible for the award of Teenager of the Year along with a monetary scholarship – which will be awarded at the annual recognition banquet in May at the Antigo Elks Lodge. All recipients will be recognized at the annual dinner banquet.

Lucy Slominski was chosen to be recognized as Elk Teen of the Month for February 2024 & is now eligible for Teenager of the Year. She attended East Elementary before attending Antigo High School. Her involvement in extracurriculars has given her experience in Student Council, DECA, Year Book Club, National Honor Society and also Volleyball. In addition to all that, she has also been recognized for high honors at AHS for six consecutive semesters.



Her letter of recommendation boasts that Lucy has grown significantly in her abilities & confidence, demonstrating patience well beyond her years through tutoring. Proving she is not just a participant in her education, but a leader too. In her spare time she enjoys reading & running and competing in competitive dance. With a weighted GPA of 4.192, she clearly has learned how to balance her education and co-curriculars.

Mike Preboski was chosen to be recognized as Elk Teen of the Month for February 2024 & is now eligible for Teenager of the Year. He attended Crestwood Elementary before attending Antigo High School. He has been heavily involved in 4H for 11 years as well as athletics (soccer, swim, basketball & baseball). Not to mention also being in band for four years.



His varied hobbies include sports, snowmobiling and working on small engines. His letter of recommendation emphasized his ability to not only seek out learning opportunities but then pass those learned skills on to others, stating he has modeled responsibility beyond his years.