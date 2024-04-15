The Regional WRAP- Teen Program Exhibit & Awards

DANNA GABRIEL, AVA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

There were 9 pieces of art chosen for state awards at the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP)-Teen exhibit at the Antigo Public Library (APL), and winners will be announced at the exhibit reception being held at APL on April 18 at 6-8 PM.

“WRAP-Teen offers a fantastic opportunity for all young artists aged 13 to 19 to showcase their talents, regardless of their school art program affiliation.” said Deb Lund, WRAP-Teen exhibit judge. “I am hopeful for the program’s expansion and encourage any adult to consider mentoring a student.”

Ms. Lund is an accomplished artist specializing in watercolor, pastel, and graphite. With a background in nursing, she transitioned to focus on her art, taking classes and participating in art communities to enhance her skills. Active in the local art scene, Deb has taught watercolor and pastel classes, exhibited her work, and contributed significantly to art organizations such as the Lakeland Art League and the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA).

WRAP-Teen is designed to provide artists ages 13-19 an opportunity to exhibit their work in regional and state exhibits annually and is organized through the AWA. The regional WRAP- Teen program coordinator is Danna Gabriel from Antigo Visual Arts. This exhibit represents student art from White Lake, Three Lakes, Antigo, Wabeno, Menominee, Laona, Crandon, and Medford. The state-awarded WRAP-Teen art can go on to the WRAP state exhibit hosted by AWA at the Pyle Center in Madison this year.

Join us at the APL to witness the talent of these young artists. The reception on April 18 will feature a special guest presentation by Dana Warrington, a local multidisciplinary tribal artist. Dana will share his experiences as a full-time artist, highlighting valuable life lessons that have fueled his passion for art and led to a successful career. He views art as more than a hobby; its a way of life. The evening will conclude with an award presentation by Deb Lund, accompanied by hors d’oeuvres.