Members of the Antigo Music Association will celebrate The Beatles with a fresh, vibrant, and musically-authentic act that gets audiences “rising” to their feet: Here Comes the Sun! Presented on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Volm Theater, five multi-instrumentalist/vocalists (Broadway, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) will combine talents to recreate a decade of Beatles soundscapes. Foregoing costumes and wigs to focus on the music, this modern rock-and-roll experience satisfies the true Beatles fan! Memberships for the 2024-2025 season will be sold at this concert, and new members may attend “Here Comes the Sun.”