Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 6/8/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, May 26th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Field Street and 7th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Deleglise Street.

Wednesday, May 27th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 10th Avenue.

Thursday, May 28th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 2nd Avenue.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on S. Hudson Street reporting that someone broke the left rear window out of their vehicle the night before while it was parked in the driveway.

Officers responded to report of a vehicle that had been driving south in the northbound lane at Superior Street and 10th Avenue and then struck a sign. A field sobriety test was conducted. The female driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Officers received a call from a subject reporting an accident at an address on Edison Street. The caller told officers that a white Chevy Silverado, possibly with an unknown business logo on the side, hit a parked vehicle between two area business and then left going south on Edison Street. Officers were advised.

Friday, May 29th

Officers responded to a call from a female on 1st Avenue reporting that her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend came into her house, threatening her and her children. The caller told officers that the female subject was now headed west or possibly south, wearing a black sweatshirt and yoga pants. Officers detained the female subject and cited her with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, May 30th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on E. 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting a retail theft in progress involving two female subjects. One female was described as wearing a black hoodie and shorts. The second female was described as wearing a low cut black shirt, camo shorts, pink sock with flip flops and a surgical mask. The subject left in a black Ford car with chrome on the front trim, possibly heading east. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the items were recovered.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Hudson Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a call from Langlade Hospital requesting assistance for a subject causing problems in the emergency room.

Sunday, May 31st

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and North Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a vehicle was parked in the front of the post office, near the mailbox and the driver appeared to be sleeping. The caller told officers that the driver then got out and put something in the mailbox, but could barely stand. The subject then left going northbound on Clermont Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Superior Street. Officers received consent to search the vehicle. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and was also referred for possession of a drug without a prescription and felony bail jumping.

Monday, June 1st

Officers responded to a 911 call from a male reporting a “drug deal gone bad.” The caller told officers that he didn’t know where he was and he would only give officers his last name. He also said that the perpetrators were in a car with a front head light out. Officers were able to pinpoint the male subject’s location on 6th Avenue. The male subject was cited for possession of marijuana.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, May 26th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 55 and Deer Park Lane. Officers received consent to search. The driver was given a warning for speed and was referred for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, May 27th

Officers received a call from a male reporting that someone had broken into his house on Hwy. 64 the night before and multiple items were taken. The caller told officers that he believed that his ex-girlfriend may have been the subject who took the items.

Thursday, May 28th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. X. The caller told officers that a vehicle was 30 feet off of the road, south of the intersection. The vehicle was running, but they did not know if it was occupied. When officers arrived EMS was paged. A subject was taken into custody. The Highway Department was notified for a sign that was down.

Friday, May 29th

Officers received a call from a female on Turtle Lake Road reporting that a safe was missing from her home.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting a gas drive off in the amount of $29.63. The caller gave officers the license plate number of the vehicle and told officers that they were unsure if the female driver had tried to pay at the pump. Officers sent a teletype to the Rock County Sheriff’s office to attempt to contact the female subject.

Saturday, May 30th

Officers attempted to stop a dark colored vehicle for a missing taillight at Cty. Rd. Y and Cty. Rd. HH. The vehicle did not stop and a chase ensued. Speeds reached 130 miles per hour. Officers stopped pursuit. A teletype was sent to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office advising them of the incident.

Officers received a call from a male reporting that his business signs were stolen off of his vehicle and from his yard about two weeks prior. “Kill ‘Em and Grill ‘Em Guide Service” magnetic signs from his truck, sticker signs from the vehicle window and some yard signs. The caller told officers that he did find two of his yards signs that morning, east of Elton, in the ditch. He also gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Hwy. 52. A vehicle was on fire.

Sunday, May 31st

Officers received a 911 call from a female on Church Road reporting that someone had covered her vehicle with flour and hot dogs and they also put a hot dog in the gas tank. She had just discovered the damage and did not know when it occurred. The caller did give officers the names of some possible suspects.

Monday, June 1st

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 55 and Cty. Rd. DD for operating left of center. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody.

Tuesday, June 2nd

Officers received a call from a female reporting a burglary at her cabin on Hwy. 55. The female told officers that she owns a cabin that has a shared driveway with one other cabin. A male subject from Green Bay, that owns the other cabin, has been entering her cabin periodically. She told officers that another subject witnessed the male take items out of her cabin such as a mirror, insulation and paneling. The female told officers that neither cabin has been livable since the storms. Officers were investigating.