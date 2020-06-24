City of Antigo Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Agenda for 6/30/20

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearings

1. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 920 Hudson Street to Allow Height Variance and Second Building

2. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 631 Deleglise Street to Allow an Eight Foot Privacy Fence on the Lot Line

3. Public Hearing for Variance Application at 720 Deleglise Street to Allow Placement of Fence Around Back Yard Setback at the NW Corner of the House One Foot from Property Line

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Variance Application Request to Allow Height Variance and Second Building to Store Motor Home at 920 Hudson Street (Parcel #201-0100)

2. Variance Application Request to Allow an Eight Foot Privacy Fence to be Installed in Place of the Current Chain Link Fence on the Lot Line at 631 Deleglise Street (Parcel #201-1840)

3. Variance Application Request to Allow Placement of Fence Around Back Yard Setback at the NW Corner of the House One Foot from Property Line at 720 Deleglise Street (Parcel #201-2020)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.