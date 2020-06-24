FROM THE ANTIGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

It’s that time of year again and while everyone here at the City of Antigo Police Department loves to celebrate Independence Day, we also want to remind you about the cities’ ordinance on fireworks.

18-288 No person may possess or use fireworks in the city without a permit issued by the Mayor. This year permits are not being issued in the city. A firework means anything manufactured, processed, or packaged for exploding, emitting sparks or combustion which does not have another common use.

For the full ordinance please view the City of Antigo’s Website.

We also want to remind you that “Click it or Ticket” seat belt mobilization is still taking place. Please travel safely and responsibly.