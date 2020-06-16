Clifford Knudsen, Jr., 80

Clifford Knudsen, Jr., of Antigo, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 80 years old. He was born on July 1, 1939, in Kenosha, a son of Clifford and Mary Ann (Houtsinger) Knudsen. He married Judy Smith on July 22, 1977, in Antigo. She survives.

He graduated from McKinley Grade School and from Kenosha High School 1957. He attended Kenosha Technical School from 1965 to 1968 and was awarded highest scholastic graduate in the class with a GPA of 3.88 and helped establish the curriculum for first Police Science program in the state of Wisconsin. He attended University of Wisconsin Parkside where he majored in Political Science graduating in 1969.

Cliff enlisted in the United States Air Force March of 1959, stationed at the Antigo Air Force Base from February of 1960 until honorably discharged in December of 1962. As a police officer from April of 1963 to September of 1969, Cliff helped organize the Kenosha Police Department Search and Rescue diving team. Cliff helped establish the curriculum for the first Police Science program in the state of Wisconsin. He became a Wisconsin Game Warden in September of 1969 and was stationed in Antigo from 1972 until his retirement in 1990. Cliff and Judy grew Christmas trees from 1985 to 2012 before retiring in the Antigo area.

Cliff’s hobbies included, golf, trapping, gardening, hunting, raising honey bees, cutting and peeling pulp, collecting stamps and trap tags, and camping and fishing in Canada. He enjoyed bowling and bowled a 300 game on September 19, 1995.

Survivors, including his wife, are two sons, Marty (Debee) Franzen of Antigo, Toby (Kelly) Franzen of Antigo; a granddaughter, Samantha Franzen; a sister, Marilyn (Robert) Knudsen-Ibarra of New Mexico; a sister-in-law, Margaret Knudsen of Kenosha; beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Milton Schroeder; a brother, Bill Knudsen.

Private family services were held. A video link of the service and photos are posted at bradleyfh.com.

Bradley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.