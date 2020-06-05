Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Government
Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 6/9/20

Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 6/9/20

By Antigo Times
June 5, 2020
108
0
6:00 PM
Unified School District of Antigo Administration Office
120 S Dorr Street
Antigo, WI 54409
*BOARD MEMBERS WILL PARTICIPATE REMOTELY*
In an effort to reduce physical attendance and still keep the meeting accessible to all, this meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/ESyTI4ADnKU
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting virtually,
please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
    A. Call Meeting to Order

    B. Pledge of Allegiance

    C. Roll Call

    D. Public Comment

2. New Business
    A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report

    B. COVID-19 Update

    C. 2020-2021 Budget Update

    D. Middle School Swim Team Discussion

    E. Social Worker Update

    F. Family Engagement Survey Results

    G. District Administration Evaluation Timeline

    H. Transportation Update

    I. Food Service Update

3. POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS
     A. Consideration of Redefining Ready Cohort Committment

     B. Consideration of Band Room Epoxy Flooring Proposal

4. Confirm Next Meeting Time and Location
     A. Tuesday, August 11, 2020

5. Adjourn
Previous Article

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda ...

Next Article

COVID-19 Update from the Langlade County Health ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.