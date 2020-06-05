Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 6/9/20
6:00 PM
Unified School District of Antigo Administration Office
120 S Dorr Street
Antigo, WI 54409
*BOARD MEMBERS WILL PARTICIPATE REMOTELY*
In an effort to reduce physical attendance and still keep the meeting accessible to all, this meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/ESyTI4ADnKU
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting virtually,
please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
Unified School District of Antigo Administration Office
120 S Dorr Street
Antigo, WI 54409
*BOARD MEMBERS WILL PARTICIPATE REMOTELY*
In an effort to reduce physical attendance and still keep the meeting accessible to all, this meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/ESyTI4ADnKU
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting virtually,
please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment
2. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report
B. COVID-19 Update
C. 2020-2021 Budget Update
D. Middle School Swim Team Discussion
E. Social Worker Update
F. Family Engagement Survey Results
G. District Administration Evaluation Timeline
H. Transportation Update
I. Food Service Update
3. POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS
A. Tuesday, August 11, 2020
5. Adjourn