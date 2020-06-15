Leonard J. Igl, 72

Leonard J. Igl, of Antigo, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. He was 72 years old. He was born on January 19, 1948, in Antigo, a son of Mike and Mary (Rhoda) Igl. He married Nancy Theilman on May 4, 1968.

He graduated from Antigo High School with the class of 1966.

Leonard was a fabricator for Wausau Windows and Walls, retiring in 2009.

He enjoyed music, antiques, building, traveling and listening to the waves.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy “Jeannie”; daughters, Jade (George) Brown of Antigo and Brandy (Keith) Worrall of Rhinelander; grandsons, Cole and Kaden Worrall; many furry grandchildren, especially Misty; sisters, Jeanne Pagel of Antigo and Shirley (Terry) Jesse of California; a brother, Jerry (Sis) Igl of Antigo; sister, Barbara (Mike) Guenthner of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Mary Igl and mother, Helen Conrad Igl; brother-in-law Francis Pagel; and nephew, Stevie Dake.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.