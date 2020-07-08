Aandrea “Andi” Solveig Mett, 71

Aandrea “Andi” Solveig Mett, nee Beach, passed away suddenly July 3, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born in Anaheim, California, in 1948 to Ardette Oretta AAse and Bob Barton Beach where she spent her childhood. Her father, an educator, gifted her with a trip to Europe after graduation where she met a Wisconsin boy, Ray Mett, who was in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Spain. They wed in California in 1970 and moved to Wisconsin shortly after.

She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her husband Ray Mett, a daughter Aandrea Ellyn “Andi Lyn” Mett, both of White Lake; two brothers Barton Beach (Diane) and Gerry Beach of California, several nieces and nephews and many four legged companions. She will be greatly missed by all.

After the birth and during childhood of her daughter she worked in Milwaukee at Briggs and Stratton until retirement and moved north to White Lake, Wisc. to the log house she, Ray and many friends built. She spent countless hours of the past many years with a love of quilting and love of people. She gifted many of her quilts to individuals and charities, rather than selling them. Quilt retreats became a second home for her through long, cold Wisc. winters and delightful summers – any old time.

She faced many serious medical difficulties with fortitude and determination and support of daughter Andi Lyn and husband Ray, with her “boots on”. She had them “on” until the end, spending her last afternoon enjoying nature at Boulder Lake with her daughter.

She loved to hear her daughter sing and play guitar, especially “Leavin’ Louisana”. She will troop her way into other places, but never out of our hearts.

A memorial will be held at some later date when societal conditions allow. In rememberance of Andi, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Langlade county humane society 2204 Clermont Street Antigo, WI 54409.

Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family.