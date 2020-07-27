Agnes Medo, 90

Agnes Medo, longtime Polar resident, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, with her daughters at her side, at Homme Home for the Aging in Wittenberg where she made her home the past 10 years. She was 90 years old. She was born on December 5, 1929, in Antigo, a daughter of Henry and Lillian (McKenna) Juetten. She married Daniel Medo on September 3, 1955, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Antigo. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2000.

She was a graduate of White Lake High School in 1947.

Aggie raised her family in the town of Polar where she and her husband operated a dairy farm.

She spent hours enjoying crocheting, knitting, cooking, making personalized greeting cards, and playing cribbage.

She was a longtime member of Sts. James and Stanislaus Catholic Parish, White Lake and Langlade, and their Christian Mother’s Society. She was an officer for the Western Fraternal Life Association (ZCBJ) Lodge #47 for many years and enjoyed her membership in a local homemakers club. She cherished her time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many dear friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Medo and partner Suanne Dullard, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Teresa Medo, Minneapolis, Minnesota; four sons, William Medo, Wausau, John (Tammy) Medo, Polar, Robert (Karen) Medo, Stevens Point, Michael (Cathy) Medo, Westport, Massachusetts; five grandchildren Ryan (Andrea) Medo, Whitney (Brian) Swenson, Hannah, Maggie and Samuel Medo; five great-grandchildren Seth, Owen, Tucker and Jed Medo, Sophia Swenson; two step-grandchildren Ryan and Levi.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her father-in-law Jordon Medo and mother-in-law Hermina Medo with whom Aggie had a special relationship.

Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday August 3, 2020, at the Bradley Funeral Home. Wearing masks and social distancing are required.

A private funeral Mass will be held followed by entombment in Queen of Peace Mausoleum.