Beatrice Louise Price, 94

Beatrice Louise Price of Antigo passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 94.

Beatrice was born on October 7, 1925 to the late Arthur and Olga (Kieper) Parsons. On June 25, 1946, she was united in marriage to Raymond Chester Price. The couple married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death in 1988.

Beatrice worked as a mail carrier on the Polar route for 27 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning and decorating cakes. Beatrice was also an avid Brewers fan. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. There she served as president of the Ladies’ Aid as well as district president of the Lutheran Women’s missionary league and participated in the choir. She also served as the fire warden of the Town of Polar for 40 years and worked as a cook at Crestwood Elementary.

Beatrice is survived by a daughter; Linda (Douglas) Johnson of Deerbrook, sons; Dennis (Lynn) Price of Antigo and Tom (Judy) Price of Antigo, 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a sister; Ione Tatro of Phlox.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beatrice was preceded in death by a grandson, Steve Johnson.

A funeral service for Beatrice will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday, July 28 at 1:00 PM. A visitation will take place at the church from 10:30 until the time of the service. Following the service, interment will take place at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

We would ask that social distancing protocol be observed. Masks will be required by those attending.