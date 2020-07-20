DMV offers information on obtaining an ID to vote

DMV Service Centers open to ID, driver license needs

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin 2020 Partisan Primary is Tuesday, August 11. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to be sure people know how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission website, bringit.wi.gov, these are some forms of ID that are acceptable to show at the polls:

A Wisconsin DOT-issued driver license

A Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card

Military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service

A U.S. passport

An identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin

There is no separate “voter ID.” A federally-compliant REAL ID card, which has a star in the right-hand corner, is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

Steps to obtain a Wisconsin ID

A list of the required documents to bring to a DMV Customer Service Center is available at wisconsindmv.gov. If the required documents needed for an ID are not readily available, the ID Petition Process can be used to obtain the necessary information. This process, available free of charge, can be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069.

Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov.