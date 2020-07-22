Donald William Fischer, 85

Surrounded by his wife and children, Donald William Fischer of Surprise, Arizona, peacefully passed from this life on July 21, 2020 at the age of 85. Formerly of Antigo, Marshfield, and Watertown Wisconsin, Donald was born on October 30, 1934.

A mechanical engineer for most of his life, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1953 to 1956 and held an Applied Sciences Degree as a Mechanical Design Technician.

An avid Green Bay Packer and Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan, Don’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking and an occasional trip to the casino.

Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Saint Bernard’s School Student Aid Fund in Watertown, Wisconsin.