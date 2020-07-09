Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 7/20/20
Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, July 20, 2020
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Via teleconferencing by phone
The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below:
1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
2. Roll Call.
3. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #728 by Andrew E. Jansen.
DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment
ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.