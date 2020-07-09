City of Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting Agenda for 7/13/20

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Monday, July 13, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the March 9, 2020 Meeting

2. Waiver of Park Shelter Rental Fees for Pokemon Go Fest 2020

3. General Department Updates Including COVID-19, Events, and Shelters and Facilities

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.