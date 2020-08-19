Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 8/24/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, August 13th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 3rd Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Willard Avenue.

Officers received a call from a male on Neva Road reporting that his black and green Next mountain bike had been stolen from his porch sometime between 8:00PM the night before and the time of his call.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Neva Road and Kelly Street. Property damage only. One vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of theft at an address on Neva Road.

Friday, August 14th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Center Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Dorr Street and 4th Avenue. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Corrections for intoxication and bail jumping.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he had backed into a vehicle at an address on Kelly Street.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at Center Street and Neva Road. A subject was cited for two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Virginia Street.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Neva Road.

Saturday, August 15th

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Center Street reporting that some items had been stolen from their apartment a few days earlier.

Sunday, August 16th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an address on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that they thought five people were involved in the fight, but there were no weapons.

Officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute with possible drinking and drug use at an address on Clermont Street. A subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, August 12th

Officers received a call from a male on Van Alstine Road reporting that four mailboxes on the road had been damaged. The caller told officers that the mailboxes had been fine a few hours earlier. He told officers that he thought the damage may have been caused by a tractor that had gone down the road about 30 minutes prior to his call.

Thursday, August 13th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 52. The caller told officers that one person had exited the vehicle. They did not know if there were any injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Friday, August 14th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Cty. Rd. I. A chicken coop had been stolen.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Ackley Road and Range Line Road. EMS and the Fire Department responded. The driver was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Cty. Rd. S. A 4,500 gallon manure truck was tipped on its side. The road was shut down. Hazmat was contacted, but later cancelled. The DNR was contacted. The truck was towed and the road was re-opened. The driver was given a 10 day correction notice for registration.

Saturday, August 15th

Officers received a call from a member of the Long Lake Association reporting that someone had stolen a $400 buoy from the lake sometime between 8:00PM on Thursday and 1:00PM on Friday. The buoy was described as about 4 feet tall, white and said “slow, no wake.” The caller told officers that it had been anchored to the bottom. They also said that another buoy had been moved, but not stolen.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 55 reporting a gas drive-off for $30.53 about 30 minutes prior to the call. The vehicle was described as a red Ford F150. The caller gave officers the license plate number. Officers left a message with the registered owner and sent a teletype to the Waukesha County Sherriff’s office to try and get additional contact information.

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile offense at an address on Anderegg Street in White Lake. The caller told officers that there were 5 to 7 kids in the street including a female subject with a bottle in her hand. The caller stated that there were more kids in the home. An intoxicated subject was turned over to a sober adult.

Sunday, August 16th

Officers responded to a call from a male on Cty. Rd. C, reporting that his mother’s cabin had been broken into. He told officers that he had arrived at the cabin at 10:30 PM the night before, so he waited to call. The cabin had broken doors and windows.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a black convertible on Hwy. 45 had crossed the center line 3 times and had also crossed the fog line. The vehicle then stopped on the side of the road at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. J. The caller told officers that he talked to the driver, who had slurred speech. The vehicle then stopped at an area business in Elcho. The male subject was slumped over the wheel, but moving around. When officers arrived at the business, the vehicle was no longer there. A teletype was sent to the Oneida and Forest County Sheriff’s office with information about the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by the State Patrol at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. G in Oneida County. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting an accident at Hwy. 45 and Merlin Street. She told officers that she had been towing a wood splitter back from Minocqua when it became unattached from the car and took out a stop sign. There was no damage to her vehicle. Officers contacted the Town of Upham Chairman about the stop sign.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Kriewaldt Road. The caller noticed that day that two cross bows, 15 guns and some paperwork were missing. They gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Elm Road.

Monday, August 17th

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 45 and Boettcher Lane. One vehicle was rear-ended by the other vehicle. Property damage only.