City of Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for September 1st

August 26, 2020
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Tuesday, September 01, 2020
6:00 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearing
1. Public Hearing for Conditional Use Application Under the Provisions of Ordinance No. 1095B, Section 14-718, the Municipal Code at 321 Watson Street for the Purpose of Allowing Gunsmithing and Firearm Transfer

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the August 4, 2020 Meeting
2. Conditional Use Application Under the Provisions of Ordinance No. 1095B, Section 14-718, the Municipal Code for 321 Watson Street for the Purpose of Allowing Gunsmithing and Firearm Transfers (Parcel #201-0995)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext. 100 for Dial-In Instructions During Regular Business Hours.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

