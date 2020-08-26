City of Antigo City Plan Commission Meeting Agenda for September 1st

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Tuesday, September 01, 2020

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Public Hearing

1. Public Hearing for Conditional Use Application Under the Provisions of Ordinance No. 1095B, Section 14-718, the Municipal Code at 321 Watson Street for the Purpose of Allowing Gunsmithing and Firearm Transfer

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the August 4, 2020 Meeting

2. Conditional Use Application Under the Provisions of Ordinance No. 1095B, Section 14-718, the Municipal Code for 321 Watson Street for the Purpose of Allowing Gunsmithing and Firearm Transfers (Parcel #201-0995)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

