City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 8/19/20

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the July 15, 2020 Meeting

2. Daric Sprague to Address Committee Regarding the 350 Vehicles Moved by the City Per Ordinance

3. Request to Waiver Permit Fee and Insurance Requirement for 2020 Tee Pad Bash

4. Carry Forward $250 from 2019 to 2020 for the Park, Recreation, and Cemetery Director’s Uniform Allowance

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 for Dial-In Instructions

During Regular Business Hours.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100.