Marian R. Ray, 95

By Antigo Times
August 13, 2020
Marian R. Ray, formerly of Antigo, age 95, passed Monday, July 27, 2020, at home in Sarasota, Florida.

She was born April 27, 1925, in Antigo a daughter of John and Matilda (Hilger) Hanus and was a 1943 graduate of Antigo High School.

Raised in Antigo, she worked in Washington D.C., later returning to Antigo where she was employed at a local radio station, and finally relocated to Sarasota where she became a nurse.

She was preceded in death by 2 husbands: Jack McCreight and Norman Ray, and the father of her son James Merkle.

She is survived by two sons Daniel Merkle and Donald Brian McCreight; two daughters Barbara (David) Eldridge and Nancy McCreight; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at Queen of Peace Cemetery.

