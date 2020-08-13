Marian R. Ray, 95

Marian R. Ray, formerly of Antigo, age 95, passed Monday, July 27, 2020, at home in Sarasota, Florida.

She was born April 27, 1925, in Antigo a daughter of John and Matilda (Hilger) Hanus and was a 1943 graduate of Antigo High School.

Raised in Antigo, she worked in Washington D.C., later returning to Antigo where she was employed at a local radio station, and finally relocated to Sarasota where she became a nurse.

She was preceded in death by 2 husbands: Jack McCreight and Norman Ray, and the father of her son James Merkle.

She is survived by two sons Daniel Merkle and Donald Brian McCreight; two daughters Barbara (David) Eldridge and Nancy McCreight; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at Queen of Peace Cemetery.