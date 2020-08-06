Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for August 11th

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO

6:00 PM

Antigo Middle School (IMC)

815 Seventh Avenue

Antigo, WI 54409

This meeting can be viewed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/1u-gcmmnLf0

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call D. Public Comment

2. COVID-19 UPDATE

3. New Business A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report B. Staff Engagement Survey Discussion C. Food Service Update D. North Elementary Parking Lot Update E. Open Enrollment – Possible Budget Impact

4. Possible Action Items A. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 CESA 6 Contracts and Agreements B. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 CESA 2 Service Agreement C. Consideration to Approve CP Consulting Coaching Plan and Contracts D. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements E. Report of District New Hires