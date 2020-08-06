Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for August 11th
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
6:00 PM
Antigo Middle School (IMC)
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
This meeting can be viewed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/1u-gcmmnLf0
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment
2. COVID-19 UPDATE
3. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report
B. Staff Engagement Survey Discussion
C. Food Service Update
D. North Elementary Parking Lot Update
E. Open Enrollment – Possible Budget Impact
4. Possible Action Items
A. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 CESA 6 Contracts and Agreements
B. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 CESA 2 Service Agreement
C. Consideration to Approve CP Consulting Coaching Plan and Contracts
D. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
E. Report of District New Hires
5. Confirm Next Meeting Time and Location
A. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the Middle School IMC