Consumer Alert: DATCP Alerts Consumers to Tech Support Robocalls

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

MADISON – The Consumer Protection Hotline at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received multiple reports of Wisconsin residents receiving a high volume of telephone calls that falsely claim to be from Apple Care stating there is a problem with the recipients’ iCloud or Apple ID accounts.

These robocalls are a tech support scam. If you receive a similar telephone call, hang up immediately, and do not press any keys to “speak to a representative” or to “end the call.”

Reports made to DATCP’s Bureau of Consumer Protection indicate consumers are receiving multiple calls over short periods. One consumer reported receiving five calls in one hour. After pressing #1 on the call and asking for the calls to stop, the consumer received an additional 12 calls in the following 90 minutes. Consumers contacting Consumer Protection also report the calls come from different numbers and have different names listed on the caller ID.

Keep scammers away with these simple tips:

If a caller says there is a problem with your computer, hang up. A tech support call you do not expect is a scam —even if the number is local or looks legitimate. These scammers spoof the caller ID, using information that makes them look like local businesses or trusted companies.

Do not provide sensitive information to people you do not know, especially when they initiate contact with you. Instead, reach out to known businesses through a trusted contact method to verify legitimacy.

Maintain appropriate security on your computers and other electronic devices. This includes not giving remote access to your computer to people you do not know.

To read more about imposter scams, including tech support scams, review DATCP’s imposter scams fact sheet: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/ Publications/ImposterScams214. aspx.

For additional information on consumer protection issues or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at http://datcp.wisconsin.gov, send an e-mail to DATCPhotline@wisconsin.gov or call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1(800) 422-7128. You can also connect with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wiconsumer or Twitter: @wiconsumer.