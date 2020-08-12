Rodney Norman Kolpack, 59

On August 11, 2020, Rodney Norman Kolpack, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 59 while under the care of his family and Le Royer Hospice, battling the disease of frontotemporal dementia.

Rod was born on December 15, 1960 in Antigo to Margaret (Dieck) and the late Norman Kolpack. He went to grade school at Peace Lutheran School and high school at Antigo High School. In high school he was on the track team and was known for the high jump.

After high school, he received a certificate in conservation and in heavy equipment operation. Most recently, he received his pilot license for drone flying.

On March 6, 1999, Rod was united in marriage to Jenny Luther at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Rod enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, shooting pool, and flying his drone. He also loved to sing. He was a member at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Rod worked for Johnson Coil and Electric, McNeil West, and Hooper Corp. for the last 17 years as a foreman. He also farmed with his brother Tim.

In addition to his mother and wife, Rod is survived by daughters; Naomi Kolpack of Antigo and Grace Kolpack of Bryant, sons; Derek (Jennifer) Kolpack of Bryant, Seth Kolpack of Schofield, and Ian Kolpack of Bryant, sisters; Mary Kay (Jack) Feak of MI, Bonnie (Dave) Marx of FL, Pat (Bill) Walrath of Deerbrook, and Ronda Lutzow of Bryant, brothers; Tim (Dareth) Kolpack of Bryant, Mickey (Jane) Kolpack of Bryant, and Marty (Sandy) Kolpack of Bryant, grandchildren; Jaylen, Brady, Skye, Waylon, Zayden, Rosaley, Zoey, Isabelle, Raquel, Brooklyn, and Freddie, Godchildren; Norman and Kiera Walrath, Deakin Kolpack, and Jazzllyn Hipke, father-in-law; Robert Luther of White Lake, brothers-in law; Patrick Luther of White Lake, Luke (Paula) Luther of Omro, Robert Luther Jr. of Omro, and Martin Luther of Marathon, sisters-in-law; Annie (Mark) Klements of Banger, WI and Melissa Luther of Wausau. Rod treasured his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his father, Rod was preceded in death by his brother; Bill Messer, his sister; Diane Kolpack, his mother-in-law; Wilma “Jean” Luther, and his brother-in-law; Gary Lutzow.

A visitation for Rod will be held on Friday, August 14 at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 PM. Another visitation will take place at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 15 from 9:30-10:30 AM. A private funeral service for the family will be held at the church with limited seating due to COVID-19. The funeral service will be livestreamed for the public to view through St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.