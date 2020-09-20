Cherie Frances Conn, 91

Cherie Frances Conn, of White Lake, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, with Ascension Hospice help and the caring staff at Rosemary Manor in Mattoon. She was 91 years old. She was born on April 22, 1929, in Kansas City, MO a daughter of William and Ressie (Keller) Comer.

She met Allen “Pinky” Conn in 1947 while he was serving at Kansas City Air Force base. After a dedicated amount of courtship and asking three times for her hand in marriage, Frances finally accepted and they were married on October 1, 1949. This led to 58 wonderful years together until Pinky passed away in 2008.

They moved to his hometown of White Lake in 1965.

Frances was employed as a department head at the Copps Food Center, retiring in 1984.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and crossword puzzles. She loved and was proud of everyone in her family, and her legacy will live on through the values and morals she instilled in all of them.

Survivors include two daughters, Cherie (Patrick) Frey of Polar and Resanne Smith of Wausau; two sons, Robert (Margie) Conn of White Lake and James (Meredith) Conn of Holmen; a daughter-in-law, Sue Conn of Medford; 12 grandchildren, Betsy (Jeff) Neufeld, Jessie Frey, Ellie (Matt) Mathys, Anna (Ben) Schwerke, Ronnie (Mike) Lynch, Sarah Smith, Stephanie Smith, Billy Frey, Austin Conn, Chris Smith, Jackson Conn, Matthew Conn; nine great-grandchildren, Molly, Maggie, Danny and Andy Neufeld, Caroline Smith, Xavier Wooding, Alaina and Ruth Lynch and Hunter Mathys; and a brother, Ronald (Barbara) Comer of Kansas City, KS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen on January 14, 2008; a son, William Conn; five brothers and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 20 at 2 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home with Deacon Tom Hartman officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, September 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place on Monday, September 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Langlade Cemetery in the Town of Wolf River.