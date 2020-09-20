Lorraine Barbara Grall, 97, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Care Partners under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. She was born on May 9, 1923, in the Town of Rolling, a daughter of the late Clara (Fleischman) and Charles Servi. On June 27, 1944, she married Alvin J. Grall at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2002.

Lorraine worked in the local canneries and also tied flies for Sheldons’ Inc. for many years. She was a member of St John Christian Mothers’ and Altar Society, the Paul Marmes Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, and the Senior Citizens’ Club of Langlade County. Lorraine and Al were both involved in the senior community after their retirement. They delivered Meals on Wheels and participated in several volunteer positions at St. John Church, including selling raffle tickets for their Fall Festival and the funeral dinner committee.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, playing cards, and dancing.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Gary) Voss of Sunnyvale, California; son-in-law, James Taggart of Schofield; three grandchildren, Deanna (Chris) Oertel of Mosinee, Michael (Sara) Taggart of LaCrosse, and Chelsea (Dan) Baack of San Jose, California; eight great-grandchildren, Britney, Kristyn (Ben), Cecilia (Anthony), Michala, Caleb, Amber, Colby and Cooper; two brothers, Con Servi of Green Bay and Gilbert Servi of Antigo; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Eckardt, of Birnamwood.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Taggart; two brothers, Lawrence Servi and Maynard Servi; and a sister, Beverly Eckardt.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Entombment will take place at Queen of Peace Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at the church in Hoffmann Hall from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.