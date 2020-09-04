City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 9/9/20

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, September 09, 2020

6:15 PM

Committee of the Whole Meeting will Immediately Follow the Council Meeting but NOT Earlier than 6:15 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items

1. 2021 Funding Request for Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin (Family Resource Center) – Sandra Stetzer

2. 2021 Funding Request for Langlade County Humane Society – Robert Zoretich

3. 2021 Funding Request for Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County – Angel Zimmerman

4. 2021 Funding Request for AVAIL – Michelle Arrowood (by telephone)

5. Presentation by Angie Close of the Langlade County Economic Development Corporation

6. Presentation and Review of 2021 Budget

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Discussed

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and

services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-

3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in

attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no

action.