City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 9/9/20
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
6:15 PM
Committee of the Whole Meeting will Immediately Follow the Council Meeting but NOT Earlier than 6:15 PM
1. 2021 Funding Request for Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin (Family Resource Center) – Sandra Stetzer
2. 2021 Funding Request for Langlade County Humane Society – Robert Zoretich
3. 2021 Funding Request for Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County – Angel Zimmerman
4. 2021 Funding Request for AVAIL – Michelle Arrowood (by telephone)
5. Presentation by Angie Close of the Langlade County Economic Development Corporation
6. Presentation and Review of 2021 Budget
The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions
