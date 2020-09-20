Clark Eugene Palmer 77, born in Fond du Lac, WI to Clarence and Vera Palmer on April 12, 1943. Growing up, Clark played baseball and enjoyed watching the trains go through town with his mom. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 13.In 1961, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, School of Pharmacy.

Strong and opinionated, Clark sometimes rubbed people the wrong way, but those who knew him respected his wisdom, his drive for doing what was right, and his passion for helping others.

In the 1970s and 80s, when many said it could not be done, Clark pioneered nuclear medicine in Cleveland and Chicago, directing dozens of drivers from his centralized pharmacy and servicing hundreds of hospitals.

In 1985, he founded Christian Service Pharmacy, a nonprofit pharmacy to facilitate long-term prescriptions for missionaries, pastors, and students around the world.

In the 1990s, he worked for RPH on the Go, assisting hospitals around the midwest and using the opportunity to travel with his wife and daughters. An avid reader, Clark loved everything from Dobie Gillis to local histories to the classics. His favorite places to take his family were used bookstores where a good book find was always a treasure.

From 1998-2008, he served as Director of Pharmacy to Memorial Medical Center in Neillsville, WI.

While living in Clark County, he researched upcoming laws and warned farmers and landowners about imminent attacks on land rights in approaching bills. Over several years, he worked with legislators, spoke to crowds of hundreds, and explained property laws on radio stations across the country in an effort to protect property rights.

He later served on the Antigo, WI school board and was always active in his local political party and community.

Most people knew Clark Palmer to be the smartest man in the room; his family knew him to be the most humble. His voice shook with adoration when he prayed, and he walked with integrity because he stood only before his Lord as Judge.

With a loud laugh that he kept for at home, he poured himself, heart and soul, into everything he did. Clark loved to explore old rail beds, travel by train, listen to oldies, support local restaurants, fund ministries and causes, and read to his favorite person in the world – his beloved wife of 44 years, Nancy.

After a 20-month struggle begun by a stroke, he finished his earthly race in his home, held by his Nancy while she prayed and worshiped God with him.

Clark is survived by his wife, Nancy (Spiece) Palmer, his sister, Susan Palmer MD (OR), his brother, Kurt Palmer (WI), his children, Tonia (Keith) Allen (IN), Jay Keeler (OR), Verity (Jeremiah) Sandahl (MN), Lydia (Matthew) Pilch (FL), and his grandchildren, Catherine, Jonathon, Vanessa, Emily, David, Flynn, Ruby, Jedidiah, Joshua, Gabriel, Aletheia, Abigail, Alice, Naomi, Katja, Natalia, Anastasia, Elizabeth, Tyndale, and Othniel.

Clark Palmer poured his strength into building a foundation for the next generation. We, his family, choose to follow Clark’s example by walking in faithfulness. If Clark were here, he would not consider any of his accomplishments to be his. He would say anything he did right was from God.

A small memorial service will take place on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 AM at Liberty Baptist Church 311 2ndAve. Antigo, WI.

Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery at W9651 Forrest Ave. Antigo, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Life Center in Antigo, WI. 715-843-4673 or at https:/www.hopewi.org/donate