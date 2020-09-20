Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/21/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, September 8th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. A female subject was cited for retail theft for skip scanning some items.

Wednesday, September 9th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on 6th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on 3rd Avenue. Property damage only.

Thursday, September 10th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 5th Avenue and Superior Street.