Francis “Sonny” Igl , 87

Francis “Sonny” Igl, of Antigo, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at Acorn Hill Assisted Living in Mosinee. He was 87 years old. He was born on March 23, 1933, in Antigo, a son of Joseph and Emily (Johanek) Igl. He married Lenore “Norie” Shadick on July 2, 1955, at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2018.

Sonny attended Mayflower Grade School and graduated from Antigo High School, with the class of 1950. He was employed at Kraft Foods for over 38 years as a Master Cheese Maker, retiring in 1993. Sonny was also a salesman for Na-Churs Plant Food Company for 26 years and enjoyed hobby farming.

Sonny enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, trips to the casino, and spending time at Shady Brook Campground, Post Lake.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Igl of Wausau and Jayne (Paul) Wirth of Weston; three sons, Walter (Barbara) Igl of Deerbrook, Edward (Brian) Igl of Appleton and Joe (Cindy) Igl of Antigo; two sisters, Delores Boehm of Marion, VA and Denise (Ronald) Foreman of Wausau; three brothers, Harold Igl of Antigo, Arnold (Judy) Igl of Stoughton and Kenneth (Jane) Igl of Mesa, AZ; seven grandchildren, Jason, Whitney, Logan, Brieanna, Hunter, Madelyn, and Caden; three great-grandchild, Kyle, Leonardo and Xavier; and two great, great-grandchildren, Aleeyah and Jaxon.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Fish; two brothers-in-law, Ralph Boehm and Harmon Fish; and a sister-in-law, Mary Igl.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 21 from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Burial will take place at the Queen of Peace Cemetery.