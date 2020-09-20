Sharon Kay Hintz, 61

Sharon Kay Hintz, of Antigo, passed away on September 16, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 61 years old.

Sharon was born on April 8, 1959 in Antigo to the late John and Betty (Reif) Grant.

She graduated from Antigo High School in 1977 and then continued her education at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. Sharon worked at Langlade Potato Distributing and retired in 2019. On November 14, 1981, Sharon married Keith “Rueben” Hintz. He survives.

Sharon was a member at Peace Lutheran. She enjoyed scrapbooking and gardening. Sharon had a love for dogs and was an excellent cook. Most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her family and was the best Grandma Nana to Brantley.

In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by sons; Nathan (Karen) Hintz of Wausau and Alexander (Carrie) Hintz of Antigo, grandson; Brantley Hintz of Wausau, sisters; Kathryn (Mark) Hoffman of Wausau and Sandra (Tom) Rosenberg of Wausau, mother-in-law Helen Hintz of Antigo, brother-in-law; Kurt (Wendy) Hintz of Hartford, sister-in-law; Jan Hintz of Independence, MO, nephews; Christian and Andrew, and nieces; Heather, Briana, Kandyce, and Jessica as well as their spouses.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her sister; Linda Grant, father-in-law; Rueben Hintz, and brother-in-law; Ken Hintz.

A visitation will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In accordance with Sharon’s wishes, private services will take place with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward Peace Lutheran of Antigo, Langlade County Humane Society, or the Make a Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.