Ray Allen Arrowood, 57

Ray Allen Arrowood, of Antigo, died as a result of a stroke on Sunday September 13, 2020, at Aurora Bay Hospital in Green Bay. He was 57 years old. He was born on July 6, 1963, in Antigo, a son of Ralph and Susan (Klemann) Arrowood. He married Julie Balcerowski on October 12, 1985, at Antigo United Methodist Church. She survives.

He graduated from Antigo High School in 1982.

Ray served honorably in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 22 years and spoke frequently of his love and pride for the military. He served with Company B1-632nd Armor, followed by E Troop 105 CAV.

He was employed at Weinbrenner Shoe Company factory in Antigo and Merrill, followed by employment with Hooper Construction. For 26 years he worked at Johnson Coil in Antigo. For the past two years he was employed at Innovative Industries.

He loved his country, camping at Jack Lake in Deerbrook, hunting, and the Green Bay Packers. One of his favorite things to do was sit at a campfire, drink beer, and listen to the Brewer game on the radio.

Ray treasured his time spent with his wife Julie, daughters Joni (Jeremy) Strong of Freedom and their children Kaylee & Brody, & Jenny Arrowood of Antigo. He is also survived by a brother John(Sue)Arrowood of Antigo; a sister Tammy (Craig) Westfall of Edgar .

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held on Friday September 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bent Cemetery, Bryant where Antigo Veterans will conduct military honors. Bradley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.