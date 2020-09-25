John Phillips, 66

John Phillips, age 66, of Summit Lake, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on October 25, 1953, in Moline, IL, son of Richard and Gertrude (Johnson) Phillips.

John grew up in the Quad Cities and graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1971. He led a simple life at Knights Templar Club in Summit Lake since 1989, where he was always willing to help a neighbor. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Masonic Lodge #231, Antigo.

He loved music, his yearly fly-fishing trips to Canada, duck, grouse and deer hunting, and saunas with a dip in the lake afterward. He played on many volleyball, softball and dart leagues, and enjoyed good food, especially from his hometown area, including Jim’s Ribs and Harris Pizza.

John was such a character and there was no one else like him. Anyone who knew him realized quickly he was very much his own person, with strong fundamentals about how to live his life.

He is survived by a sister, Kristina (Alexander) Napiorkowski of La Crescent, Minn.; his uncle, Olof (Caran) Johnson of Moline, IL; two nieces, Amelia and Ingrid Napiorkowski, a nephew, Ian Napiorkowski; and many cousins. He will also be missed by many great friends who he considered family.

In light of COVID, a party for John’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in John’s name may be made to, KTC Memorial Fund, c/o Nancy Good, P.O. Box 130, Summit Lake, WI 54485